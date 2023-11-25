Software Developer
Qinshift is a global technology company with a strong European presence, aiming to solve business problems for forward-leaning companies worldwide. Our team of over 3000 genuine tech experts builds and designs software and delivers end-to-end enterprise solutions, visionary UX and UI design, reliable managed services, and innovative product development offerings. Our company also provides cutting-edge tech consultancy services. We cater to a diverse clientele, including large telecom and satellite operators, financial and banking institutions, manufacturing and automotive companies, as well as mobility and health organizations, supporting their digital transformation journey.
As software craftsperson you will develop and implement solutions for our clients. We manage innovative projects in complex system environments, which makes the work as a developer both challenging and fun. In order to succeed, you will be equipped with the best of toolboxes based on Microsoft's framework and technologies. We are on a journey where we strive to be thought leaders, are you ready to join?
To contribute to a winning impact, these skills are extra important for this job:
Quality consciousness
Inspired by continuous improvements
Passion for technology opportunities
Personal motivation
Great team player
SKILLS THAT MATTER
Some knowledge and experience are more relevant than others. In this case, we count on:
5 years within the IT consulting business
Agile project membership
Custom software development
Azure, Visual Studio, C#, .Net and Git
Comfortable in English, both in speech and writing
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-25
E-post: julianna.bozinovska@qinshift.com Omfattning
