PLM Specialist to GKN Aerospace
2025-07-18
Join the IT Center of Excellence PLM team at GKN Aerospace Engines, Trollhättan, and help drive our digital transformation.
We are looking for a PLM Specialist with expertise in deployment automation to strengthen our Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) initiatives and push the boundaries of technology and engineering.
About the company
GKN Aerospace is reimagining air travel: going further, faster and greener! Fuelled by great people whose expertise and creativity sets the standards in our industry, we're inspired by the opportunities to innovate and break boundaries. We're proud to play a part in protecting the world's democracies. And we're committed to putting sustainability at the centre of everything we do, opening up and protecting our planet.
With over 16,000 employees across 33 manufacturing sites in 12 countries, we supply more than 90% of the world's aircraft and engine manufacturers. In 2023, we achieved sales of 3.35 billion. With us, your career has no limits.
Job description
As a PLM Specialist, you will be part of a global team, contributing to the design, development, and implementation of deployment solutions for our global PLM environments. You will use frameworks and techniques like Teamcenter Deployment Center, Azure DevOps, and scripting to execute and automate PLM deployment activities
Your responsibilities will include deploying, installing, and maintaining Teamcenter and NX environments. You will also manage and optimize pipelines and their configuration management to ensure high availability through deployment automation. You will have the opportunity to explore different hosting options like cloud, containers, and infrastructure as code to enhance efficiency and ensure future-proof systems. General IT knowledge, including scripting, cloud, and Microsoft infrastructure management, is also preferred.
Qualifications
You are a problem-solver who thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys exploring new ways of working. You have a personal drive for automation, DevOps, and continuous improvement.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Proven experience as a PLM Specialist, with focus on deployment and installation of Teamcenter and NX.
Strong skills in scripting and automation, ideally with experience in Azure DevOps, Git, and configuration management.
Solid understanding of IT fundamentals such as networking, databases, and server management.
A proactive and adaptable mindset, with the ability to see the bigger picture and design sustainable solutions.
Why Join Us?
Innovative Environment: Be part of a forward-thinking company that values innovation and continuous improvement
Collaborative Culture: Enjoy a collaborative and inclusive work culture where your ideas are valued
Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and professional development
Supportive Team: Work alongside a senior Solution Architect and a team that supports each other to achieve excellence
Personal Traits We Value
Proactive Problem Solver: You take initiative and are always looking for ways to improve processes and solutions
Team Player: You thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy working with others to achieve common goals
System Thinker: You focus on sustainable, long-term solutions by understanding how each detail fits into the bigger picture
Adaptable: You are flexible and can adapt to changing priorities and new challenges
Passionate: You are passionate about technology and continuously seek to expand your knowledge and skills
Application process
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the current regulations for security protection. For positions where GKN's customer has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, involve specific citizenship requirements.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis - please note that processing may take longer during the summer holiday period.
We look forward to receiving your application! If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, don't hesitate to get in touch with recruiter Ben Saeang at ben.saeang@skill.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Ben Saeang ben.saeang@skill.se Jobbnummer
9432170