Software Developer

Do you want to join a company where your developing experience would be highly appreciated? Are you looking for a company where your skills in VB-script, C#, C++ and Python would come to big use and where you could keep growing your competence? Then we are just the right company for you.
Intelium Engineering is a consultant company founded in 2017, building on a vast experience from mechanical engineering while focusing on creating value for both our customers and co-workers. Intelium is amalgamation of two Latin words intellectus (ability to understand) and ingenium (talent). We don't let talent go to waste. We use our intellect to nurture our talent, to grow our experiences and to develop our competence. Our mission is to deliver great results for both our customers and ourselves - that's how we succeed.
Who are you?
You find great joy in developing great and sustainable solutions for your customers. You know how to handle complex problems on a deadline and take great pride in your work. You're eager to learn more and keep yourself updated on new features and tools. According to you, a willingness to try new things and share knowledge with others is what creates the best possible work place.
Your starting assignment at Intelium, will focus on adapting and customizing Aeronautics' system Dassault Systemes product at our customers' site. To easily handle your new work tasks, you need to have experience in developing in VB-script as well as C#, C++ and Python and be accustomed to using Jira and Confluence to manage your work together with your team. Since you'll be programming towards API:s in Dassault Systemes, it's meritorious if you have an understanding about CATIA Composer, DELMIA, CATIA V5, ENOVIA VPM/LCA framework as well. It's also great if you have experience customizing other CAD & PLM software's and are used to working in both Windows and Unix environments, but not a requirement.
Why Intelium?
At Intelium, you will get the opportunity to continue growing your competence while working on exciting assignments together with great customers and co-workers. Our vision is to create a better workplace for every engineer. We don't succeed unless our colleagues do, and we put emphasis in delivering value as well as meaning to everyone involved in the company. We believe that great results come from great people, and great people work at Intelium - together nothing can stop us. We live by our core values which include honesty, dedication, focus and passion.
Contact
If you have more questions about the position, feel free to contact Joey Laguidao at joey.laguidao@intelium.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-17
