Software Developer
2023-06-12
We are one of the leading companies within the technology of mobile communication worldwide. Do you want to be a part of our team?
We believe in curious minds and the courageous: in the young professionals, recent graduates and students who want to make an impact for a better and smarter society. Tieto Booster is our career platform for future change-makers. We offer you a meaningful job, an on-the-job mentor and support in starting your career. This is your chance - Start as a professional!
Are you ready to make an impact?
We are now looking for Junior Developers for Embedded systems and C-programming to our site in Karlstad. You will be working as a software developer in projects developing Radio Access Technologies such as Baseband Processing Functions and Radio Functions within LTE and 5G .With us you will develop high technology solutions together with our customers in close cooperation with colleagues in Agile Scrum teams. You will find ways of improving and developing solutions for our customers.
The development process stretches through analysis/study, implementation and test which is suited if you are motivated by methodical ways of problem solving. The code is close to the hardware but with a distinct abstraction layer which makes it software oriented.
You will be working closely with other developers, architects and system managers to solve your team assignments.
What we offer you
We offer you an opportunity to make a difference and be part of the forefront of emerging businesses and technology. You will be exchanging ideas with the best professionals. Moreover, we offer you a challenging position with great opportunities for professional growth. With us, you will have the opportunity to directly influence your career development. There are for example good possibilities to engage in other technical fields and roles as Technical project leader and other managing roles.
As a young professional, you will be a part of our network TYPS- "Tieto Young Professionals Sweden". TYPS arranges various kinds of initiatives such as after works, seminars, travels etc. This gives you a fantastic opportunity to meet other people outside your team who are also new in their career.
Show us what you got!
To enjoy working with us in this role, we believe that you..
have a degree in Computer science or a closely related field that has C-programming language included, at Bachelor or Master level. A Degree in Electrical Engineering, Technical Physics including programming is also suitable education for this position.
are fluent in English, both spoken and written
have a genuine wish to learn
are analytical and patient in your mindset when confronting a problem or challenge
Did we get you excited?
We look forward to hearing from you! Please send us your application as soon as possible, we will evaluate candidates continuously. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact recruiting manager Mikael Blom (mikael.blom@tietoevry.com
)
Meet your future team
Connect with your future colleagues Mikael Blom, Per Borg, Martin Axelsson,
Check out Tieto Booster - our career platform for future change-makers: www.tieto.com/tietobooster.
