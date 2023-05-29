Software Developer
Zcelero is a Swedish IT Consulting Company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. For our clients, we are looking for experienced Software Developers who wants to find a new mission and join our team in Gothenburg. You will join a team at our client's site located in Gothenburg and will be part of an exciting journey towards a product-oriented software company.
Technical Qualifications:
Academic degree within Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or other relevant area
Minimum 5+ years of relevant professional experience
Fluent in English, written and verbal - Swedish is a plus
Experience working with Agile Methodologies (e.g. SAFe, Scrum, Lean, Kanban)
Experience in Java or C# and back end programming
Experience with Test frameworks and test automation
Documented experience in cloud technologies primary Azure or AWS but also Google Cloud would be of interest
Experience working with DevOps methodologies e.g. Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) like Jenkins, GitLab, GI, pipelines, Kubernetes or similar
Experience in Microservice architecture, e.g. AWS cloud services
Experience in REST and RESTFUL API
Preferably experience in spring boot and asynchronous server side programming
Preferably experience in React/Angular/Android
Preferably experience working with container runtime and orchestration e.g. Kubernetes and Docker in AWS and/or Azure
Personal Qualifications:
As person you are a curious, innovative and analytical problem solver
Documented track record from working with international clients from the Europe, US and Asia
Excellent communication skills and good collaboration ability within development teams and with project stakeholders
Flexible and adaptable: the ability to accept, promote and drive change and implementation
Self-driven and organized: has a structured and analytical way of taking on tasks and performing on a daily basis in a result oriented way
Team player
Strong focus in delivering customer value - consultant minded
