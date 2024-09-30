Software Developer - Fighter Radar Development
2024-09-30
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
We are currently looking for software developers who would like to join one of our advanced radar software development teams responsible for developing state of art radar application and radar simulator software.
Your role
As a software developer within Product Unit Fighter Radar you will have an important role in one of our cross functional software development teams responsible for development and maintenance of radar application and/or simulator software products. The role includes possibility to impact both product characteristics as well as ways-of-working.
The development teams are responsible for:
* Requirement breakdown and refinement
* SW design and subsequent implementation
* Integration, test and verification of software developed by the team
* Collaboration with colleagues from other parts of Saab, such as system design, system integration and verification, quality, product management and project management
* Driving ways-of-working enabling efficient SW development practices
* Utilization of agile ways-of-working (sprint planning, daily stand-ups, etc.)
* Actively give input to product roadmap definitions
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we see that you have the ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment. This includes strong problem-solving skills, attention to details as well as strong communication skills. We see that you hold at least a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent, have a genuine interest in SW Development and complex products.
Experience in the following areas is highly desired:
*
Software development practices (including version handling and CI/CD)
*
Proficiency in Linux
Following competences are seen as advantageous for the role:
* C++ programming
* Git (Bitbucket, GitLab or equivalent)
* Jenkins (or equivalent)
* Embedded real time systems
* Communication protocols
* Radar technology
* Signal processing
* Simulation software design
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
