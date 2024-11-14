Software Developer - Entertainment & Connected Services (eacs)
Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont i Stockholm
About Us:
Our client offers industry-leading research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning, purchasing services, and aftermarket support for Volvo Group Trucks. Join a global, diverse team passionate about innovation and success, working together to deliver solutions that keep us at the forefront of the transport industry.
About the Role:
As an Android Developer in our EACS Software team, you'll collaborate with tech giants like Google to create world-class applications supporting our mission as a leading transport solution provider. You'll develop high-quality, scalable software, contribute to feature creation, and support the full software lifecycle. Knowledge sharing and continuous learning are central to our success, and you'll play a key role in ensuring team excellence.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop robust, maintainable code aligned with design patterns and architecture.
Collaborate on features with agile teams, product owners, and designers.
Review code and maintain quality standards for the EACS team.
Actively engage in knowledge-sharing within and across teams.
Qualifications:
M.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electronics, or equivalent.
5+ years in software development with strong Java/Kotlin skills and Android design patterns.
Proficient in tools like Git, Jenkins, Jira, and familiar with testing frameworks (Espresso, JUnit).
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
E-post: immigration@accessfinancial.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont
(org.nr 516403-8373)
102 25 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9011348