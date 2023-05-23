Software Developer - Core Platform
Benify AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a passionate problem solver who loves working with both Dev and Ops! Our team is responsible for some full-stack features, but our main focus is on building and improving frameworks (used by the other feature teams) and maintaining our production and development environments.
We are looking for someone who enjoys exploring new technologies and is comfortable introducing them into our environments!
Benify is an international HR technology company that provides a market leading global benefits and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we are successful with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users worldwide. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included. Help us make people's lives easier and more beneficial!
About the role
We are on an exciting growth journey, i.e. we are opening up to new markets on an international level. We are at the same time on an exciting architectural journey, and would appreciate your help in further developing our platform.
If you join our team you will work with a great group of developers. We are focusing on solving problems related to the operational performance of our platform. You will develop new ideas and technical solutions to create the best conditions for our system to be efficient, secure and stable. Input from external systems as well as new suggestions for tools used to continuously improve the Benify platform will be part of your daily tasks.
Being part of a smaller team of six developers, you will be close to production and the business and will be able to quickly see the results of your work. With 3-5 daily releases, the feature you are developing will quickly be live and being used by each of our 2 million+ users around the world. What you create really makes a big difference.
Your daily routines will consist of:
• Work with Agile system development with continuous releases
• Use of technologies like Java 18, Spring, MySQL, Hazelcast, NATS
• Explore and introduce new technologies when suitable
• Develop and design new frameworks and patterns
• Work with complex problems in a product based company
• Contribute to the continuous improvement of code quality and deliveries
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, we want you to always have an eye on how to improve our platform, you should be comfortable in rewriting code and upgrading our environment. Working cross-functionally with us means that we want to learn from each other, sharing knowledge should come naturally and you should not be afraid to ask for help when needed - there's no prestige here!
We have an open culture where everyone is approachable, helpful and friendly - and we believe you share these core values with us. You are a collaborative person with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Some experiences you might have:
• Relevant educational background within Computer Science, Software Development or similar
• A few years' experience from a backend role working with Java
• Experience in DevOps area, comfortable in working with both development as well as production environments.
• Experience from a previous big technology/architectural journey is meritorious
• Hands-on experience in agile software development
• A strong knowledge of English, both verbally and written
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference overseas
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
Sounds interesting? We interview candidates continuously so don't miss your chance - apply today! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Hanna Berg hanna.berg@benify.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Benify AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7807884