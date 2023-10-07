Software Developer - Android - Automotive
2023-10-07
We are looking for a Android SW developer with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be sucessfull in this role we see that you have +5 years of experience as Android Developer and we see as a plus that you have previous experience from the automotive industry, good communication skills and able to communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and want to work in an international environment with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability and structural way of working.
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
To be successful in this role you have previous experience of developing code in JAVA / Kotlin / Android framework and tool set along with experience i AOSP and the AOSP build system.
You are familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, clean architecture) as well as having good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito) and Python scripting.
it is meritorious if you have knowledge in C++
You will work in an agile environment and close to UX designers and other stakeholders to define the E2E solution.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Computer Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Experience within JAVA/Kotlin.
Experience in Android stack/Android framework development.
Experience within AOSP.
Experience within Git/Gerrit/Jenkins.
Jira.
Confluence.
SAFe / Scrum.
Experience within C++ is meritorious.
Experience within CI/CD is meritorious.
Experience from Automotive and/or Telecom industry is meritorious.
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
We are a growing company where we put focus on our employees and customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22
E-post: contact@kemizares.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Android Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kemizares AB
(org.nr 559204-9232)
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
CEO - founder
Roberto Montes contact@kemizares.se Jobbnummer
8173546