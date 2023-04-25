Software Developer - Accounts team (Central Tech & Services)
2023-04-25
At Paradox, we are focused on bringing value to our community by creating groundbreaking features for players and game developers alike. If you are a skilled Software Developer who would like to work at a successful games company, full of people passionate about technology and games, read on and learn how you can be part of our Central Tech & Services department.
We are now looking for a Software Developer with solid Javascript experience to join our Central Tech & Services (CTS) department. The department is responsible for the Paradox ecosystem which provides a variety of services and products to Paradox's various game studios, such as our own game engine, Mods platform, Accounts service, game SDK's, cross-platform multiplayer, social/player features (leaderboards, cloud saves, forums, etc.), our websites and online store - and much more.
Your adventure begins as part of our Account Services team, which is in charge of developing services related to Paradox Account Services which are used daily by millions of players.
On the technical side, the Account Services consists of multiple Node.js services that are running inside a Kubernetes environment, and a couple of websites running NextJS.
Some of what you will be doing:
Build and maintain JavaScript services related to Paradox Accounts
General backend development in Node.js
Some general frontend development with NextJS.
Write and maintain unit and E2E tests related to the services
Maintain the automated build and deployment pipeline
What we expect from you:
Experience with Node.js / JavaScript
Experience working with relational databases
General understanding of how backend APIs work (CRUD, REST, etc.)
General understanding of best practices for caching and performance
Ways to stand out from the crowd:
Experience with database queries performance, debugging and optimization
Experience running applications on a cloud service (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud or similar)
Experience with infrastructure as code (we use Terraform)
Experience working on and maintaining live products and services
Good understanding and practical experience of Agile methodologies
Test-oriented mindset with unit and/or integration tests written using a standard library such as Mocha/Jest
We believe you are a service-minded, driven and curious individual, comfortable with solving problems and working autonomously within a group. Your role in the team is flexible and can include being the one who identifies viable solutions as well as implementing them, and also mentoring others. Your English communication skills are excellent, both verbally and in writing.
Practical information:
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Cloud Operations Manager
