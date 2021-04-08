Software Designer (Radio) - Incluso AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Description:SW designer with test experience preferable within performance area.Needed for Radio SW CI Test Case uplift, test position configuration and troubleshooting.We use Vee as framework in our RUX testing, part of the CI flow.C# knowledge is required.The purpose of the role is to develop and maintain RUX CI to give SW development feedback on deliveries.Requirements:SW DesignRadio ExperienceVee frameworkRux testingC#This is a full-time consultancy position in Stockholm.Start ASAP.2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08Incluso AB5679715