Software Designer (Radio) - Incluso AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Software Designer (Radio)
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08

Description:
SW designer with test experience preferable within performance area.
Needed for Radio SW CI Test Case uplift, test position configuration and troubleshooting.
We use Vee as framework in our RUX testing, part of the CI flow.
C# knowledge is required.
The purpose of the role is to develop and maintain RUX CI to give SW development feedback on deliveries.

Requirements:
SW Design
Radio Experience
Vee framework
Rux testing
C#

This is a full-time consultancy position in Stockholm.
Start ASAP.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Incluso AB

Jobbnummer
5679715

