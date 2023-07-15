Software coordinator within the automotive industry!
Now there is the opportunity for you as a graduate civil engineer to take on the developing role of Software coordinator. Here you get the chance to work in a supportive team where the common factor is the interest in technology. You will have varied tasks where the focus is on creating technology to make life less complicated for people. Do you share the company's passion for people, the environment and the urge to create a superior driving experience? If yes, then this is the job for you!
As an SW coordinator you will be a key contributor in the development of the next generation of the companies outstanding luxury product within the automotive industry. Together with other engineers from around the world, you and your team will create technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
The team is responsible for attributes, functions and systems connected to complete the engine and gearbox installed in vehicle. The responsibility includes SW verification and release. There are two teams with total 22 people with difference competences that are working together. They are all curious and supportive with a high technical and functional interest.
You are offered
• A developing role where you get the opportunity to create a wide network of contacts
• A dedicated consulting manager
Work tasks
• Define and plan SW projects
• Manage introduction of SW's within the team and towards interfaces within VCC such as Vehicle Program Management and Electrical Interface departments
• Responsible to quality assure the SW in order to meet internal standards
• Release of SW and related documentation in the VCC systems
• Develop process, methods and tools to further improve your field
• You who have a Master of Science within mechatronics, electric or similar competence
• You have experience in vehicle development and are used to work with agile methods and in agile teams
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
• You have driving license (type B)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from VCC Product Development and SW engineering within automotive development
• Project management experience and if you have practiced as Scrum Master or Product Owner
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Collaborative
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
