Software Coordinator
2024-12-03
We are looking for a Software Coordinator for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 2 years contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
Our company is looking for a Software Coordinator. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with new powertrain control development. You will work as part of a top-performance in-house team with highly skilled people, to create world-class powertrain solutions. We will increase the scope of our company's ECU 's from hybrid engine control to cover fully electric powertrains with functions such as electrical drive units, inverters, and transmissions.
The Software Coordinator will be responsible for delivering quality assured software to our customers together with our suppliers and co-workers in our company. You will work in a mature team and have tight communication and collaboration with your teammates.
In the role as Software Coordinator, you will be responsible for software data management and delivery to our customers. You will follow up time plans and delivery milestones with co-workers and customers, and it is very critical to meet deadlines to ensure production flow at customer side. This role requires tight collaboration within your team to secure the quality of the software before delivering it to the customer.
Requirements
You are very organized, details oriented, flexible, goal oriented, social, open and a team player but also comfortable to work with individual tasks.
You should preferably have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. within Software engineering, Electric, Mechatronic or have an equivalent competence.
Excellent in English and good knowledge in Swedish for collaboration.
It is meritorious if you have a relevant job experience relative to software release processes or have the interest to learn a new area.
It is a plus if you have knowledge from tools like INCA, DTECS or Creta, or knowledge about PLM systems and part number handling.
You need to master office tools, especially Excel is one of the tools used frequently.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
