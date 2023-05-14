Software Asset Manager
2023-05-14
Are you experienced in working in an agile environment and motivated to take a driving role in developing the SAM (Software Asset Management) capabilities that's needed to fit an agile and digital shift? Sandvik Group IT is now looking for a Software Asset Manager to join us. We're on an exciting journey where we're strengthening our team and ways of working, in order to push further forward. Does this sound interesting? We welcome you to be a part of this journey!
Your mission
In this position, you work as an operational Software Asset Manager, while at the same time having great opportunities to contribute to the development of our SAM function. You manage and maintain our software licenses and ensure that license terms are in order. Ensuring that software maintenance, support and upgrade protection renewals are managed, handled and ordered before they expire is also part of your job.
This also includes:
Identifying opportunities for cost savings by optimizing software licenses.
Working closely with the IT and sourcing teams to ensure software license compliance and cost optimization.
Managing software license renewals, upgrades, and downgrades.
Conducting regular software audits to ensure compliance with license agreements.
Providing training and guidance to end-users on software license compliance.
Monitoring and reporting on software usage to identify areas for improvement.
The location for this job is either at Gasverket in Stockholm or Sandbacka Park in Sandviken.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in computer science or information systems, and extensive experience within the SAM area. You have a proven track record of working in complex software asset environments in large, global and decentralized organizations with many stakeholders. You also have experience with software asset management tools, in particular SNOW, and knowledge in license auditing. Furthermore, you have experience of working in an agile environment and you're motivated to take a driving part in developing our SAM capabilities within our agile and digital shift. Operating both locally and worldwide calls for fluency in verbal and written English, as well as good Swedish.
We truly value your personality! You're open-minded and have excellent communication skills. To effectively manage our software assets, a combination of technical knowledge, business acumen, and strong stakeholder management skills is key. With your experience, strong drive and can-do attitude you play a vital part in helping us build for the future.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 26, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0054743).
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Gunilla Nilson, recruiting manager, gunilla.nilson@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)26 263 010
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 266 574
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Irene Sveen
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
