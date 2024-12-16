Software Architect
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Safe Vehicle Automation - Together we make a difference.
Our unit Safe Vehicle Automation develops and delivers leading Safety and Autonomous Driving. We even control the vehicle's 6 degrees of freedom of movement in the most energy efficient way, creating a rewarding and confident drive and ride experience.
Our purpose is to develop and deliver Vehicle Motion and Control, ADAS, Highway Pilot, HPGNSS and Protective Safety.
What you'll bring
You are a technically oriented person with a interest for development and automotive, You enjoy being part of a team, you thrive in working in a collaborative environment and building networks across the organization and you are a self-motivated person who wants to see results in your own work as well as the teams'.
What you'll do
You will be a member in one of our Scrum teams which consist of both developers and analyze/Test engineers, and dependent on your previous skills and experience, you will have the possibility to work with various Design Engineering features such as System/HW/SW development. As a Software Engineer your main responsibilities will be development of ECU SW and to lead and plan the work needed, as well as to report to management. Cooperation with other Engineering Departments/ARTs, Procurement, Production, testing facilities etc. is a part of your daily work.
Different technical solutions are to be evaluated to secure that the vehicles meet our high safety standards. SW development and coding skills are fundamental knowledge, and you are also expected to contribute to our new architectural SW development for our ART Protective Safety in general.
