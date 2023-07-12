Software Architect - Software Platforms
About the position
Are you a trailblazing Software Architect with a passion for pushing the boundaries of automotive software development? Join our team as we revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge solutions. As a Software Architect with expertise in software platforms as classic/adaptive AUTOSAR and/or linux and base software development, you will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing groundbreaking software solutions for automotive applications. Embrace this opportunity to leave your mark on the future of automotive technology and on the strategy of 50% revenue from services.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board SW platforms.
Who are you?
You are an experienced Software Architect with a passion for automotive software development and a deep understanding of AUTOSAR and/or Linux. Your expertise lies in software platform and middleware development, and you have a track record of successfully designing and implementing software solutions for automotive ECUs. You thrive in a collaborative environment where you can mentor and guide development teams. Your strong analytical and problem-solving skills enable you to make critical decisions and drive continuous improvement in software platform development processes.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design and architecture of our software platform based on AUTOSAR and/or Linux.
Act as an agile architect to guide and coach our agile teams to grow in the area of architecture
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and translate them into technical designs.
Develop and enhance the software platform architecture, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.
Drive compliance with the latest automotive safety and security standards.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship throughout the development lifecycle.
Champion continuous improvement initiatives to redefine software platform development processes.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Software Architect in automotive software development.
Expertise in AUTOSAR.
Expertise in Linux.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C, C++, or Embedded C.
Solid understanding of software architecture and design principles, patterns, and best practices.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
What you will get?
Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team responsible for defining, developing and maintaining platform software and associated toolchains for trucks around the world
You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Andreas Andersson, Group Manager Base SW Beta. Email: andreas.andersson.16@volvo.com
