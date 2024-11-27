Software architect - Södertälje
2024-11-27
Our client, a leading company in the autonomous vehicle industry, is seeking an experienced Senior Software Architect to play a key role in developing the next-generation platform for their self-driving vehicles. This innovative platform integrates various sensors and a powerful computational framework, designed to support a wide range of applications following their modularization principles.
The ideal candidate will have several years of experience in creating complex, real-time, and safety-critical software systems for the entire product lifecycle. Knowledge of functional safety standards and modern cybersecurity requirements in the automotive industry is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the architectural design of the next-generation platform for autonomous vehicles, ensuring that the platform meets safety-critical, real-time performance standards.
• Work with a variety of embedded systems, combining software development with hardware integration in the automotive sector.
• Contribute to the creation of innovative solutions that support the client's modularization approach for self-driving vehicles.
• Ensure that the platform meets the highest standards for functional safety and cybersecurity requirements, addressing the unique challenges of autonomous vehicle technology.
Required Qualifications:
• MSc in Computer Science or a related field.
• At least 5 years of experience in embedded software development, with a proven track record of successful architectural roles.
• In-depth knowledge of ECU (Electronic Control Unit) systems and experience in software development and hardware integration in the automotive industry.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
• Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative, international environment.
Desirable Skills:
• Familiarity with Scania's electrical systems and embedded systems used in vehicles.
• Previous experience as an architect with Scania or another Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
• Experience in working within an Agile Release Train (ART) framework, particularly the SAFE framework.
• Previous involvement in autonomous vehicle development or related fields.
Additional Information:
This is a full-time role with the possibility of working remotely 2-3 days per week, depending on the nature of the tasks.
There are excellent opportunities for extension based on performance and project needs.
If you have the expertise and ambition to lead the development of groundbreaking technology in the autonomous vehicle industry, this is an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact. Apply today to join a forward-thinking team that is shaping the future of self-driving vehicles.
