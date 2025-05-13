Software Application Developer (Rave, Python, AWS)
We are looking for a Software Application Developer for a global aviation company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The Digital Solutions & Analytics implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of our Crew and Operations management products that ensure airlines all over the world can optimize their crew members work schedules and aircraft utilization. This is an opportunity to be part of a highly skilled international team of specialists that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world, value diversity and learn from each other. For each implementation project we set up a team of 5 to 10 employees that work together to fulfil the client's specific crew or aircraft planning needs to make sure they can go live with the product and receive value.
As a Software Application Developer, you will:
Work closely with our clients and other departments to configure the solutions for our clients' business needs
Deal with technical challenges and programming tasks as well as handling client expectations and building long-term customer relations.
Basic requirements for the role:
MSc or BSc in Computer Science / Software Engineering / Physics Engineering / Industrial Engineering or equivalent Programming experience
Python, Shell scripting
Rave knowledge
Functional Programming expertise
Experience working within an agile team
Experience from working with clients and their end users making sure software is providing maximum value
Experience from data integration
Ability to speak and write English fluently
Ability to speak additional languages fluently
Airline and specifically Crew and / or Operations planning experience
Technologies used:
Linux, python, Rave, Cloud (AWS)
Work type
Hybrid, at least 2-3 days per week at the office
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
