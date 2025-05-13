Software Application Developer
2025-05-13
We are currently looking for three Software Application Developers to join a client project within the aviation technology sector.
The project team is part of a department that delivers tailored Crew and Operations Management solutions, enabling airlines worldwide to optimize crew scheduling and aircraft utilization. You'll work alongside international colleagues in a highly specialized environment, solving complex optimization challenges and contributing to the success of major airline operations.
Each client engagement is supported by a dedicated implementation team of 5-10 professionals, focused on adapting and deploying advanced planning tools that meet specific business requirements and ensure smooth operational integration.
Key responsibilities in this role include:
Collaborating with both internal stakeholders and external clients to customize software solutions in alignment with operational goals
Engaging in programming, technical configuration, and system integration tasks
Supporting end users, gathering feedback, and ensuring the delivered solutions generate measurable value
Building and maintaining strong, trust-based client relationships
Essential qualifications:
Academic background in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Physics Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field (BSc or MSc)
Proficiency in Python and shell scripting
Experience with functional programming principles
Working knowledge of Linux environments
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Experience working in agile development teams
Proven background in client-facing roles and data integration projects
Desirable experience and skills:
Familiarity with Rave scripting
Knowledge of airline systems, particularly crew or operations planning
Previous exposure to cloud environments such as AWS
Fluency in additional languages is a plus
Tech stack and tools:
Python
Linux
Rave
AWS
Work setup:
Hybrid model with a minimum of 2-3 office days per week.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
