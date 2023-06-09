Social Sustainability Specialist - Lund
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
Background
To reach our ambitious sustainability targets, we need to strengthen our sustainability team with a Social Sustainability Specialist in Lund. On the journey of change that we are in the middle of, you will take lead on projects to integrate the sustainability strategy in how the company is operated with focus on social perspective. Reporting to the VP Group Sustainability, the Social Sustainability Specialist will be based in Lund.
Key responsibilities
Develop necessary processes and tools related to social sustainability on Group level.
Project lead integration of procedures relating to social sustainability across the organization.
Identify and initiate major cross functional activities within the company within the field of Human Rights to continuously develop the organization.
Develop and conduct trainings on the topic of social sustainability to ensure implementation of procedures related to social aspects and successful implementation of the sustainability strategy.
On group lead and/or contribute to social sustainability networks relating to the sustainability strategy.
Support Alfa Laval sustainability reporting within the social area.
Ensure communication of progress and relevant information to the organization on Human Rights.
With the focus on the Human Rights aspects, continuously monitor major regulatory trends globally, putting it into the context of the company to supports prioritization, risk management and adaptation to Alfa Laval business needs.
Who You are
We are looking for someone who has a relevant academic background at Masters' level with Sustainability as an integrated part. It is out of essence that you have a minimum of 4 years' experience of a role within sustainability. We value that you can engage with a wide range of stakeholders across multiple business areas and have a collaborative mindset combined with the ability to tackle complex issues in a structured and logical way.
