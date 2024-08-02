Social Secretary
Job Description:
• Maintaining the Ambassador's calendar.
• Assisting the Head of Chancery with different tasks.
• Scheduling Ambassador's meetings with various organizations, universities, companies and Swedish Government Offices.
• Following Swedish and Finnish media and translating relevant news articles.
• Welcoming and coordinating guest visits.
• Organizing the Ambassador's business trips (including meetings, transportation and accommodation).
• Jointly organizing National Day, Independence Day and Kashmir Day events along with other colleagues.
• Assisting the visiting delegations in terms of making arrangements for their official meetings, accommodations and transportation facilitation.
• Show flexibility and time management skills in other office tasks assigned.
• Any other tasks assigned by the Head of Mission (HOM) or Head of Chancery (HOC.
About the Embassy of Pakistan to Sweden and Finland
The role of the Embassy is to protect and promote the interests of Pakistan and Pakistanis abroad. This involves further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Sweden-Finland in areas such as business, education and culture. The mission also provides the Pakistani diaspora residing in Sweden and Finland with consular services.
The Mission serves under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan.
Qualifications:
The candidate should be a Swedish national with a strong knowledge of Sweden as well as the Swedish culture and society. The candidate should have a Bachelor's degree and a minimum of two years' work experience, good IT-skills and must be fluent in English and Swedish. Knowledge of Finnish would be an advantage.
The candidate should also be responsible, have good organizational and time management skills, as well as to be prepared to work in a multicultural environment.
The position is full time (Monday-Friday 09.00-17.00, one hour lunch is included)
Note: Please be advised that the Pakistan Embassy does not provide relocation assistance or medical allowance or any other charges associated with taking up the position would be the responsibility of the successful candidate.
Salary:
The salary will be based upon the applicant's experience.
Starting date:
23rd September (one week orientation period working alongside the current Social Secretary).
How to apply:
Please send your application in English no later than 15th August (Cover Letter and CV) to:social.pakistanembassy@gmail.com
