2023-08-15
SOCIAL MEDIA & CONTENT MANAGER DRMLND STORE
Location: Täby Centrum, Sweden
Hours: Full Time, Permanent Contract
Starting Date: September 2023
WHAT TO EXPECT
As a Social Media and Content manager at DRMLND, you are highly creative, charismatic, and seasoned, responsible for creating an unforgettable experience for our customers. You will be creating social media content for DRMLND together with our customers and ensuring that the store environment is inclusive, open, and welcoming for everyone. You have an important role in inspiring the creative process as our customers design their own products in our store. Focus on video-content for IG reels and TikTok, sharing our story and our customers creations. You will be reporting to the Store Manager & CEO. Outstanding social and service skills; You aspire to be a business leader; You have social media skills; you love working creatively; and you have a strong awareness of fashion and creating fashion accessories as an interest. You have a big interest in music. You will be working out of our store in Täby Centrum.
WHO ARE WE?
A father and his four children. Twirling through the mundane chaos.
Yet another Monday, coated in Nordic winter frost, young Lucy seats herself by the fireplace in the living room, refusing bedtime again. In the glow of dancing flames, she swirls a single purple bead on the light-wooden floor, weaving fantasy and wonder into its orbit.
With eyes widened in awe, she whispers: "I have an idea..."
As her words reach her father's ears, a knowing nod begins to form, silently sealing a deal.
And so, the journey began. A vision crafted into a family mission:
To kindle and spread the flames of creativity, bead by bead, charm by charm. By providing a stage for boundless designs to radiate and inspire, our reverie is nothing less than co-creating a hybrid universe, reigned by the power of imagination and sharing. Transcending the ordinary into a reality where your artistic aspirations unfurl. A Dreamland.
DRMLND is a disruptive fashion product accessory company based on technology and cocreation. We respect the individuality, age, background, and lifestyle of all customers. We take pride in offering high-quality, safe, and tested DIY products for innovative co-creation. Express your personality with us!
WHAT WE OFFER:
Be a part of creating a new and unique shopping experience within retail
Building a new shopping experience within retail
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning, and collaboration are key to success
The possibility to join a new creative and disruptive company at the start, with endless development opportunities
Be part of an international roll-out where you will learn and share new skills with a diverse team every day.
The possibility to join a company with endless development opportunities
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
You will be part of making our store the place to be. You'll do that through your energy and enthusiasm, as well as your attention to details and those surprising little touches that make the customer experience unforgettable.
Have ownership of creating and managing all social media content created in the store by us and together with the customers.
Formulating high-quality written and visual content for social media.
Engaging with customers on social media
Attract, engage, and motivate customers to make purchases in store by creating an experience.
Engage in our customers creative processes and develop their output.
Ensuring that talented customers sign on and become DRMLND designers.
Help customers create social media posts and product photo shoots.
Servicing all customers' needs
Support everyday regular store tasks like; inventory, orders, customer relations and various organizational to do's
CANDIDATE PROFILE:
Strong social media skills privately and a minimum of 1-year full-time working experience with social media in any context
Work experience in retail or, preferably, hospitality
Big interest in crafts, making jewellery, and decorations.
Proactive in solving problems with various approaches until the problems are solved.
Understanding graphic design principles
I love challenges and am able to work with high expectations in a fast-paced environment.
SELECTION PROCESS:
Step 1: Submit an online application.
Step 2: Digital interview
Step 3: Submit work sample.
Step 4: 1st stage interview with CEO
Step 5: Store visit and final interview with the CEO
APPLY NOW!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
