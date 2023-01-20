Social Media Marketing Intern
group.ONE is seeking an unpaid Social Media Marketing Intern
A leading provider of online presence services in Northern Europe and beyond, group.ONE is seeking to extend our global marketing team with a Social Media Marketing Intern.
In the new role of a social media marketing intern, you will work on marketing tasks such as planning content, writing social media posts, editing videos, and reporting on social media engagement.
To succeed in this role, you need to be a digital native with a passion for social media; be creative, self-driven, and responsible. Preferably we are looking for a native Swedish speaker who also has strong English skills as it is our business language.
What you'll be doing
Sourcing, planning, and creating content for social media posts
Supporting the production and editing of videos for use in social media
Creating posts across multiple platforms
Reporting on social media engagement and recommending improvements
Research competitor offerings and produce regular summaries.
The right person is required to have
A passion for marketing, especially social media
Knowledge about content production and copywriting
Proficiency in Swedish and English language
A positive and inquisitive attitude
We'd love it if you have
Knowledge in the domain and website industry would be a definite game-changer
Proven know-how in Social Media engagement and posting
Skills in video editing
Knowledge of influencer marketing
Experience in Social Sprout
Please contact the Head of Customer Marketing Sarah Peers at sape@one.com
if you are interested in applying or would like further information on the position.
Please notice
The position is for 3-6 months
The start date and duration could vary depending on your studies
We also accept applications from non-students
The position is unpaid
Become a part of group.ONE
Since its establishment in 2002, one.com has been in constant development and is today part of group.ONE, which is one of the leading group companies in Europe in the administration and sale of domains, web hotels, and email. We offer an international environment where we have a high level of flexibility. As a group, we have:
More than 2,900,000 registered domains
More than 1,400,000 customers in 149 countries
More than 600 employees with more than 40 different nationalities
English as a corporate language
10 major brands well established in the European market
Diversity and Inclusion
At group.ONE we are intentional about diversity, equality and creating an inclusive climate. We work not only across continents and countries, but also across gender expressions, generations, cultures, sexual orientations, religions, and perspectives.
Therefore, group.ONE is an equal opportunity workplace committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity/ expression.
If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know in your application. Så ansöker du
