Social Media Manager to global beauty brand
2023-07-29
Who we are
Swedish Collagen is a beauty brand creating high-potency skincare products and collagen supplements that visibly improve your skin, hair and nails.
We're on a mission to expand globally and are on the hunt for a passionate, hands-on Social Media Manager to join us on the journey. You'll work closely with the rest of the marketing team and report to our Chief Marketing Officer.
About the role
As our Social Media Manager you'll be responsible for implementing our content strategy with the goal of converting viewers into loyal customers.
You will:
Plan, shoot, edit and schedule video and photo content for all of our social media channels (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest)
Analyze the results and adjust the strategy to improve performance
Collaborate with influencers and UGC creators
Professionally photograph and edit new product lines
Design email marketing campaigns in Canva
Write copy for video scripts, captions, newsletters and blog posts
Who we think you are
You're a true social media nerd, always scouting new trends and opportunities. You're naturally tech-savvy and have an eye for details and aesthetics. You have a good understanding of how to build a strong, trusted brand on social media and a community of raving fans.
We also believe that you have:
Experience managing social media channels for a brand
A data-driven mindset, always looking to improve KPIs and scale our sales
The ability to create beautiful photo and video content, whether you're in a studio shooting new products with a DSLR or on-the-go capturing lifestyle footage with your phone
Awesome video editing skills, both on desktop (in Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro) and mobile (in TikTok or CapCut)
A natural talent for writing copy that both converts and communicates with our audience on an emotional level
Tons of creative out-of-the-box ideas on how to create engagement and conversions from our content
How to apply
We're so happy you want to join our team! Please email your application complete with CV and a few examples of your previous work to Linn Färdenstam at lf@swedishnutra.com
The position is full-time and based in Malmö at our office on Lodgatan 19.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: lf@swedishnutra.com
Chief Marketing Officer
Linn Färdenstam lf@swedishnutra.com
