Social Media Creative
Sellhelp AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
This position is your chance to continue growing a community on social media that is passionate about second hand and circular living.
As Sellpy's Social Content Creator you will be responsible for defining and creating our organic content on social channels. You will be actively building and engaging with Sellpy's community, especially on Instagram and TikTok.
Content Creator at Sellpy
As the Content Creator at Sellpy, you define the content plan as well as work hands-on with executing your ideas. In other words, a great opportunity if you enjoy mixing strategic thinking with hands-on work to craft engaging content. While doing so, you will be a part of Sellpy's Commercial team and report to the PR Manager. You will work closely with Sellpy's Creative team and be supported by regional marketing teams.
In short, you will
Define and plan content that will drive reach and engagement in our social channels, especially Instagram and TikTok.
Brief content, create your own content or adapt campaign material for social channels.
Define and execute creative collaborations with other brands or influencers that reach and engage our community - in close collaboration with the regional marketing teams.
Actively engage with Sellpy users, second hand lovers or other relevant tribes through community management.
Monitor results to optimise your content plan.
Keep track of relevant trends, platforms and formats.
Requirements
Strong affinity for social media - knowing the relevant platforms inside out.
Excellent communication skills in English.
A creative mindset with strategic thinking and a hands-on attitude.
A solid foundation in graphic design and typography.
An impressive portfolio showcasing conceptual thinking and an eye for detail.
1-3 years of professional experience working within social media, content creation, advertising or design.
We are impressed if you have
A background working with lifestyle, fashion or sustainability.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish or German.
A passion to represent Sellpy in front of and behind the camera.
An education in visual communication or similar.
You get to
Define and execute on Sellpy's social media strategy & build Sellpy's community in Europe.
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work closely with talented colleagues across all marketing functions and multiple markets.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You'll be based at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, with some time spent at other Sellpy locations like our warehouses. We do expect you to be in the office regularly, and there'll be occasional trips to local events and other relevant meetups.
Form of employment: Full-time.
Start: As agreed upon.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260) Jobbnummer
9339709