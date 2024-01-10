Social Media Content Producer
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
For our client within the automotive industry, we are looking for a Social Media Content Producer.
In this role you will be the multi-talented and creative social media content producer who takes ideas from concept to reality. You will craft social media first content in video, images, and text, using both existing assets as well as your own creativity to start from scratch.
With a deep understanding of social media platforms, you'll create engaging content that gets the reach it deserves. By monitoring social media analytics and track performance you will also make sure they improve over time. In your weekly work you will stay up to date on the latest social media trends and best practices per platform.
All content work is being done in tight collaboration with the Social Media Managers and other team members to make sure it aligns with and advances the company's brand. The ideal candidate is ambitious, results-oriented and has a pulse on the social landscape.
You will be working within a fast-paced team working both with social media strategy and day to day content creation as well as bigger campaigns that span overall marketing channels. They are the ones making sure the company's strategy is reflected in everyday posts and in interactions with their followers and fans. They are one part in building the personal interaction with the fans and customers moving towards a full electric and Direct-to-Consumer business.
Company Description
Our client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the client values. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have a couple of experience in social media content production.
• You have excellent English writing and editing skills.
• You have strong video editing skills.
• You are fluent in the Adobe Suite (and/or similar editing software) e.g., Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop.
• You have deep knowledge of all major social media platforms including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
The ideal candidate is ambitious, results-oriented and has a pulse on the social landscape. Most of all, your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all!
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-04-30 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Gothenburg. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5624". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se +46 72 188 33 99 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8380850