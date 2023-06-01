Soal Marine Group Is Looking For An Embedded Systems Electrical Engineer
Open position SOAL MARINE GROUP - Embedded Systems Electrical Engineer
SOAL Marine group produces and offer cutting-edge maritime products and services to the Defence industry. We combine competence and innovation in a way that reaches beyond ordinary horizons. SOAL Marine Group includes Spectre Marine, Kraka Jet Board, Mimer Systems and SOAL Lab.
Spectre is renowned as a leading company within international specialist training for governments and military as well as SAR teams around the world.
Kraka is an inflatable, electrical jet board; invented, designed and manufactured by us. Kraka has been developed for operational work in critical and challenging situations at sea - where silence, low profile, accessibility, and agility are crucial for the mission's success.
Mimer Systems are a range of modular gyro stabilized sensor platforms and remote operations systems for Kraka Jet Board among other maritime and land based vehicles.
We are now looking for a Embedded Systems Electrical Engineer for our Kraka Jet Board and Mimer Systems range, and depending on the candidate, other products within SOAL Marine Group. https://soalmarine.se
Job Summary: Embedded Systems Electrical Engineer
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Electrical Engineer with a strong focus on embedded systems to join our dynamic team.
As an Embedded Systems Electrical Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing innovative embedded solutions for a wide range of electronic systems. Your expertise will be vital in ensuring the successful integration of hardware and software components to create cutting-edge products.
If you are passionate about embedded systems, have a deep understanding of electrical engineering principles, and enjoy working in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
• Design and develop embedded systems architecture for various electronic devices and products.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including software engineers, hardware engineers, and product designers to define system requirements and specifications.
• Conduct feasibility studies and perform system-level analysis to evaluate the performance, reliability, and efficiency of embedded systems.
• Select appropriate microcontrollers, sensors, and other electronic components based on project requirements.
• Design and implement low-level hardware and software interfaces for effective communication between embedded systems and external devices.
• Develop firmware and embedded software for system control, data acquisition, and real-time operations.
• Perform hardware and software integration, debugging, and testing to ensure system functionality and reliability.
• Conduct thorough documentation of design specifications, test plans, and results.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in embedded systems technology and industry trends.
• Communicate effectively in fluent English and/or Swedish, both orally and in writing, to collaborate with team members, stakeholders, and clients.
• Collaborate with manufacturing and production teams to ensure smooth transition from prototype to mass production.
Required Competences:
• Experience in designing and developing embedded systems from concept to production.
• Solid understanding of electrical engineering principles, circuit design, and analog/digital electronics.
• Fluent in English and/or Swedish, with excellent communication skills in both oral and written forms.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++ for embedded systems development.
• Experience with microcontrollers, microprocessors, and other embedded hardware platforms.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with the ability to troubleshoot and debug complex systems.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
• Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects with competing deadlines.
Meriting Qualifications:
• Knowledge of signal processing techniques and algorithms.
• Experience in the design of power electronics and analog circuitry.
• Understanding of industry standards and regulatory compliance related to embedded systems.
Personality:
As a person, these characteristics are highly valued;
• Responsible and taking ownership.
• Empathetic with a high moral integrity based on the Company's values and ethics.
• Being open minded and sharing your thoughts with both colleagues and managers. As well as being open for input.
• Interested in details and to hand over/ communicate high quality.
