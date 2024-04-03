Financial ERP Program Manager to If Insurance
2024-04-03
We are looking for a passionate Program Manager who loves to drive change!
We are in the process of transforming and re-engineer our core financial systems and process setup, to a more modern, less complex and more efficient. Our future will be more based on a larger Cloud COTS (Commercially Of The Shelf) footprint, rather than on solutions built in-house. It's a great transformation opportunity addressing some of our corporate financial processes such as cash management, accounting, reporting and controlling. We are now ramping up the RFP process, preparing for the actual implementation to follow, so we offer a great opportunity to join in the middle of the RFP where you can influence what we source in terms of system as well as systems integration vendor, and how to set up and prepare for the actual implementation.
About the role
As the Financial ERP Program Manager, you will, together with a suitable team, be responsible for taking us from the RFP stage into the actual implementation of our transformation roadmap, where a new Financial ERP solution is the key component and catalyst for change. You will be responsible for managing the end-to-end implementation of the Financial ERP system. This includes planning, scoping, scheduling, execution, testing, go-live, and optimization. Some of the key responsibilities will be the following:
Program/Project Planning and Management
Stakeholder Management
Budget Management
Risk Management
Resource Management
ERP System Implementation
Is this you?
You are an experienced project / program manager who has delivered large Financial ERP programs and implementations in a cloud environment. We believe you are a team player having a solid experience from change management with an interest to empower people and make them grow by applying a coaching leadership style.
You are used to working in a complex delivery setup, have high integrity and are willing to challenge the status quo in a constructive and actionable way. You can build trust and handle a large responsibility, are ambitious to achieve sustained results and not afraid of making decisions. In addition, you have the ability to work on a strategic level, but are willing to go into more details when necessary.
You have:
Experience from delivering larger ERP implementations where financial modules were in scope, extra meriting if it was in the financial / insurance or service sector
Experience from delivering programs where external vendors (systems integrators) were part of the delivery team
Experience from deliver in an Agile Operating Model / Framework
Formal education - minimum bachelor level
Strong communication skills (English)
If applies a hybrid work-model, where they combine working from the office and from home/remote. The office is located in Bergshamra, Solna.
Interested to learn more?
In this recruitment If Insurance is collaborating with IDG Recruitment. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Bergström,Senior Recruitment Consultant at 0735-920777.
Kindly apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Selection and interviews are ongoing.
About If Insurance
We are If. Our purpose is to give people confidence today to shape their tomorrow.
To make this possible, trust is our backbone. We stay ahead and challenge ourselves to grow. And we always put our hearts into it - because it takes more than bright minds to make brilliant things happen.
We are the leading insurance company in the Nordics/Baltics and a stable employer with 7,900 dedicated professionals. But most importantly, we are protectors of people, enablers of companies and encouragers of dreams. With our joint force of expertise and engagement we always stand by our customers' side. Giving them the security and the confidence to be curious, explore new worlds, start new businesses and live their lives.
We are an equal opportunity employer, convinced that a diverse and inclusive work culture boosts innovation and the growth of intellectual capital in many ways. It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like. It is the different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences each of us have and share, that will make a difference. Come and join us! Ersättning
