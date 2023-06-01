Soal Marine Group Is Looking For A Mechanical Engineer
2023-06-01
Open position SOAL MARINE GROUP - Mechanical Engineer
SOAL Marine group produces and offer cutting-edge maritime products and services to the Defence industry. We combine competence and innovation in a way that reaches beyond ordinary horizons. SOAL Marine Group includes Spectre Marine, Kraka Jet Board, Mimer Systems and SOAL Lab.
Spectre is renowned as a leading company within international specialist training for governments and military as well as SAR teams around the world.
Kraka is an inflatable, electrical jet board; invented, designed and manufactured by us. Kraka has been developed for operational work in critical and challenging situations at sea - where silence, low profile, accessibility, and agility are crucial for the mission's success.
Mimer Systems are a range of modular gyro stabilized sensor platforms and remote operations systems for Kraka Jet Board among other maritime and land based vehicles.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer for our Kraka Jet Board and Mimer Systems range, and depending on the candidate, other products within SOAL Marine Group. https://soalmarine.se
Job Summary: Mechanical Engineer
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Mechanical Engineer to join our dynamic engineering team.
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will play a critical role in the design, development, and implementation of mechanical systems and components for primarily our Kraka Jet Board and Mimer Systems product range.
You will collaborate with the team in-house as well as external partners to ensure the successful execution of engineering projects and contribute to the continuous improvement of our products and processes.
The ideal candidate has a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, entrepreneurial drive, a passion for innovation, and possesses the following competences;
Responsibilities
• Design and develop mechanical systems, components, and products, considering factors such as functionality, manufacturability, cost, and reliability.
• Utilize 3D CAD software (such as SolidWorks, AutoCAD, or similar) and other engineering tools to create detailed models, drawings, and specifications for manufacturing and assembly.
• Create production drawings with accurate dimensions, tolerances, and material specifications, adhering to industry standards and best practices.
• Conduct analysis and simulations to evaluate the performance, strength, and durability of mechanical designs, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including electrical engineers, and project managers, to ensure seamless integration of mechanical components into overall system designs.
• Participate in design reviews and provide technical expertise and guidance to ensure the achievement of project goals and objectives.
• Identify and resolve technical issues and challenges related to mechanical systems during design, prototyping, and testing phases.
• Conduct feasibility studies and cost analyses for new product development or improvement initiatives.
• Oversee and support the fabrication, assembly, and testing of mechanical prototypes and final products.
• Communicate effectively in fluent English and/or Swedish, both orally and in writing, to collaborate with team members, stakeholders, and clients.
• Apply hands-on prototype experience to build, test, and iterate on mechanical prototypes and evaluate their performance.
• Possess knowledge about electronics to understand the integration and interaction of mechanical systems with electronic components.
Required Competences
• Strong proficiency in 3D CAD software (such as SolidWorks, Fusion360, or similar) for creating detailed models, drawings, and specifications.
• Experience in creating production drawings with accurate dimensions, tolerances, and material specifications.
• Fluent in English and/or Swedish, with excellent communication skills in both oral and written forms.
• Strong technical background and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
• Knowledge of industry standards and regulations related to mechanical engineering.
• Familiarity with analysis and simulation tools for evaluating mechanical designs.
• Hands-on prototype experience to build, test, and iterate on mechanical prototypes.
Meriting Competences
• Knowledge about electronics to understand the integration and interaction of mechanical systems with electronic components.
• Experience working on projects in a marine environments
Personality
As a person, these characteristics are highly valued;
• Responsible and taking ownership.
• Empathetic with a high moral integrity based on the Company's values and ethics.
• Being open minded and sharing your thoughts with both colleagues and managers. As well as being open for input.
• Interested in details and to hand over/ communicate high quality.
