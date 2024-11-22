Snowflake QA Lead
We now have a new requirement and are looking for a consultant colleague with the qualifications listed below. The position is part of our consulting business, which means you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments.
As part of your application, you may be presented to clients/partners as part of the recruitment process. If selected for the assignment, you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments as part of our consulting business.Job Description
Define and lead QA strategy for Snowflake migration solution
Develop detailed test plans, test methodologies that cover data migration, data accuracy, performance, compliance and security in Snowflake
Ensure that QA process align with company QA processes
Oversee data quality assessment, identifying issues as data duplication, inconsistency, and incompleteness
Develop and manage automated data validation and reconciliation processes.
Performance testing on Snowflake data transformations, queries and work loads
Provide recommendations in optimizations based on performance test result
Conduct security assessments for access controls, data masking and user permissions
Collaborate with business and development teams to resolve issues, performing root cause analysis
Work with IT BA and business teams to understand data accuracy and quality expectations to be translated in the test definition of done.
Your Profile (Must-have requirements)
5+ years of experience as QA lead in large project and organisations preferably in banking industry
At least 3 years focus on data quality and database testing
Proven experience in implementing QA frameworks for data platforms in Snowflake
Strong proficiency in SQL and Snowflake data platform
Knowledge in data governance, data lineage, data quality tools
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, able to work effectively across technical and non-technical teams
Ability to work in fast paced environment with strict deadlines and manage multiple priorities
Application deadline:27-11-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
