Sleep Guide - Gothenburg
Hästens Sängar AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hästens Sängar AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Skurup
, Köping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you dream of changing peoples' lives through extraordinary sleep?
At Hästens, we strive for a world where people sleep well - one that's more joyful, peaceful and loving. Every day since 1852, we continue to hone our world-class craft in our factory in Köping, Sweden.
Join our tribe of extraordinary creative thinkers and visionaries to embody the Spirit of Hästens: an open mind, global outlook and a desire to master our craft and enhance people's well-being.
Together, let's awaken the world.
About the role
As a dynamic and charismatic Sales Associate you will help us not only grow our business, but also to help grow our brand so we can bring the best sleep in the world to more and more people!
Responsibilities
• Approach customers and co-workers with a positive, friendly, open, and approachable presence.
• Build a solid working relationship with all clients.
• Become an expert on Hästens Beds.
• Provide an elevated level of service by actively engaging and educating customers on sleep during the selling process.
• Actively communicate and maintain after-sale service support for all owners of Hästens Beds.
• Consistently meet and exceed assigned sales targets.
• Embody a passion for Hästens and it's heritage.
• Attract new business by being a genuinely engaging brand-ambassador.
• Establish yourself as the "go-to" person for beds and sleeping advice.
•
Provide exceptional customer service and in-store experiences.
Skills and requirements
• Excellent at sales and customer service.
• CRM experience.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in the native language where the position is based and English.
• Work a flexible schedule during weekends, special events, and openings.
• University degree or similar is an advantage.
About Hästens
Sleep may be today's ultimate modern luxury. But it's more than that; it's a biological necessity and the foundation of our entire wellbeing. We want people to sleep well so that they can create the future they dream of upon waking. That's why our master craftsmen consider and handcraft every detail of our bespoke designs using only the finest natural materials.
We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Jobbnummer
7889481