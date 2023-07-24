Skilled Pastry Chef for catering/ bakery
2023-07-24
We are looking for a skilled Pastry chef for our catering and bakery in Östermalm. Will offer the right person a good salary and the opportunity to grow with us.
Requirements:
• Relevant work experience
• Availability to work on the weekends when needed
• Dedication and passion for the profession
• Attention to detail
• Hard worker
Bagare/ konditor sökes för cateringverksamhet och café på Östermalm. Vi söker någon som är erfaren, noggrann och inte rädd för att ta i. Vi erbjuder bra villkor för rätt person. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-23
E-post: felix@rnventures.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559202-8996)
114 42 STOCKHOLM
Habajit Jobbnummer
7985030