Size 50/xl Fitting Model To Xlnt
Size 50/XL Fitting model to XLNT
Do you want to be a part of developing our fit into the very best? We are now looking for a fitting model in size 50/XL for testing women's collections for upcoming seasons!
The fitting is located at our head office at Idrottsvägen 14 in Mölndal, about 1 time /week, 2 hours per session.
We offer you
Being a fit model means you act like a "living mannequin". It is an important role by giving feedback on the fit, movement and feel of the garment. We try products out in a fitting room together with a team of buyers, designers and pattern makers to secure fit and appearance of our new collections.
You do not appear in any pictures and do not participate in any display of clothes in any context, i.e., not "modelling" or "mannequin".
We see that you who are applicating lives in Gothenburg or the surrounding area and have the following body measurements:
- Height: 168-172 cm
- Bust: 113-119 cm
- Waist: 98-104 cm
- Stuss: 119-124 cm (measured about 20 cm below the waist)
Contact details and application
We look forward to your short application with exact measurements as soon as possible, but no later than 18th of June 2024.
Questions are answered by Lotta Matkaselkä, lotta.matkaselka@kappahl.com
.
We are looking forward to your application!
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.

We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com.
