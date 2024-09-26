Site Supervisor
2024-09-26
Site Supervisor
Job duties:
1. Responsible for the mechanical and electrical installations for projects, and the safety management on site;
2. Responsible to organize on site installation manpower, supervise the installation quality;
3. Responsible for site office/storage preparation, on site material and tools management...;
4. Responsible for communication with costumer...;
5. Responsible for site waste material handling;
6. Responsible to organize left material/tools with correct list which will be send back from site;
7. Responsible for manufacturing, quality..;
8. Responsible to follow company rules and regulations, listen to leaders..;
9. Responsible for good handling from his personal tools which each one get from company(each three months tools will be checked) and good handling from group/company tools which are borrow from storage and need to sign for it.
Required qualifications:
1. At least 5 years working experience in electrical/mechanical installation;
2. At least three years leading experience are required and good communication skills;
3. Manufacturing and installation skills (electric and mechanic work), familiar with office software;
4. Basic English knowledge will be fine;
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26
