Site Security Manager to Saab Aeronautics
2023-07-04
It 's a human right to feel safe. Our mission is to increase security in society, for its citizens and for those whose job it is to protect this right. Do you agree? Apply and become a member of One Security at Saab, were security is prioritized.
Your role
We are looking for a site security manager that thrives on working in a dynamic environment with the capacity to handle the unexpected on a daily basis.
As a site security manager at Saab Aeronautics, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role, you will be responsible for supporting, analysing, and setting the requirements for the business area and business units regarding compliance against internal- and external regulations. The scope varies throughout the entire spectrum of security disciplines, such as physical-, information- personnel- and in some cases IT-security.
You will also support the business in risk mitigations and in identifying and preventing security threats of different nature, as well as being a key player in handling incidents and raising security awareness.
Your main tasks will be:
* Support and coordinate the Business Units regarding security related questions
* Site security, primarily analysing, setting requirements and performing internal controls
* Compliance management
* Risk management, including risk assessments
* Incident management, including incident investigations
* Security awareness briefs and trainings
* Information security management
Your profile
You are a true team player, always focusing at the team results, whether the team is the security department, the business area/unit, Saab group functions or Saab as a company.
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in security risk management
* Several years of experience from working with Swedish protective security regulations, including Swedish protective security act and/or similar
* Several years of experience and expertise working with the different security disciplines
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience from working security for government authorities or in a global company
* Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
* Ability to build and maintain networks inside as well as outside your own organization
* The ability to improvise, adapt and overcome the unexpected
* Experience from working in an international environment
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and a high personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business driven environment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Please note that this position will have its primary location in Linköping and Saab Site Malmslätt but you must be able to travel national and international on short notice.
What you will be a part of
At the Security Department Saab Aeronautics we take pride in supporting the Business, we always go the extra mile to deliver in time, with precision and always put our customer first. We are looked upon by others as a pragmatic, crucial and an obvious enabler in all aspects of the business. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, is a prerequisite for our future development.
The Security Department consisting today of a variety of competences such as site- ,information-, security & risk- and supply chain security managers, security specialist, and last but not least our centre of gravity, security admin. You will work at all our facilities, but primarily in Linköping, often in close cooperation with the rest of the Security Department.
Within Saab Security, we have anchored a Saab wide ambition to become world leading in Security Risk Management and to be referred to by other Security professionals as the company having the best practices in place.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people. Ersättning
