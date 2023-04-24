Site Reliability Engineer (Go) - Shared
As a Site Reliability Engineer at Embark you will be a game maker, enabling the game teams in creating new ways to enhance experiences in interactive entertainment.
At Embark, we believe that infrastructure and platforms should be friction free, to both internal and external users. As an SRE, your knowledge and passion about infrastructure makes you a vital link between what we want to achieve and how it's actually done.
We strongly believe in automation and pragmatic technology choices to be able to run as quickly as possible.
The Core Infra team that you will be a part of works as an innovative backbone for the different teams within the studio, building a solid platform of IT, security, cloud and core infrastructure to enable a reliable and smooth workflow for all parts of our business. Today the team consists of seven persons with different competencies such as networking, security, infrastructure and IT.
Examples of responsibilities
• Work as an enabler by using your deep expertise in automating and running workloads in the cloud and on-prem
• Be part of our expert group on infrastructure and help us become better by participating in our internal RFC process
• Over time, develop an understanding of the workloads you're supporting to offer advice on changes in technology and processes that can accelerate us further
• Collaborate with other Software and Site Reliability Engineers across the company building, deploying and operating new and existing services.
• On-call
• Maintain and develop our existing observability infrastructure
We would love if you have
• The ability to be a great team player with great communication skills
• You're a Software Engineer
• Experience working with Cloud based infrastructure
• Experience working with Kubernetes, Terraform, Go or Rust
• A passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies
• Fluency in English
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
