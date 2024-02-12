Site Reliability Engineer (Go) - Shared
2024-02-12
As a Site Reliability Engineer at Embark you will be a game maker, enabling the teams in creating new ways to enhance experiences in interactive entertainment.
At Embark, we believe that infrastructure and platforms should be friction free, to both internal and external users. As an SRE, your knowledge and passion about infrastructure makes you a vital link between what we want to achieve and how it's actually done. We strongly believe in automation and pragmatic technology choices to be able to run as quickly as possible.
We are currently looking for an SRE for the team supporting THE FINALS and Arc Raiders (focused in Go). You can read more about our projects here (https://careers.embark-studios.com/pages/our-projects).
The teams work as the backbone of backend teams, building a solid backend platform while taking care of its cloud infrastructure, observability, alerting and CI/CD. Your role implies interfacing with other teams of the same nature in the studio, helping create a single avenue of innovations to benefit everyone. The teams are cross functional, having knowledge in areas such as API design, cloud infrastructure, performance and more.
Example of responsibilities
• Work as an enabler by using your deep expertise in automating and running workloads in the cloud
• Over time, develop an understanding of the workloads you're supporting to offer advice on changes in technology and processes that can accelerate us further
• Collaborate with other Software and Site Reliability Engineers across the company building, deploying and operating new and existing services.
• Helping develop, maintain and release backend services to our Kubernetes based environments.
We would love if you have some of these
• Experience building infra tools and workflows for teams
• Experience working with cloud based infrastructure
• Experience working with Kubernetes, Terraform, Bazel, Go
• Experience working with observability and metrics
• A passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies
• Fluency in English
• The ability to be a great team player with great communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
