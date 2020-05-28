Site Reliability Engineer - C Finance AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Site Reliability Engineer
C Finance AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2020-05-28
We are looking for a Site Reliability Engineer to join our IT team.
We are a financial technology company that has been built by great people. We are 21 people in Stockholm, Helsinki and Luxembourg. If you are passionate to learn new technologies and eager to operate and build maintainable robust software, then this can be a perfect fit for you.
Work you will do
As a Site Reliability Engineer, you will operate our in-house developed back-end system and web applications, manage and optimize the underlying Azure infrastructure and support our Customer Service and Marketing teams. You will work with our highly experienced development team on maintenance and development requests.
Who are we looking for?
You should have:
Relevant academic background (MSc/BSc degree in Computer Science or equivalent)
Experience in software applications and cloud infrastructure management
Understanding of IT incident management and incident lifecycle
Knowledge of Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud infrastructure administration tools
Basic knowledge in .Net, C#, HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Basic knowledge in SQL
Basic knowledge in Git
Solution oriented and proactive mindset, willingness to learn
Fluent communication skills in English
Advantages:
Basic software development skills. Knowledge on LINQ, WCF, MVC, Azure, Agular, Node, React, Sass will be considered as a large advantage in this employment
Knowledge of Jira Service Desk and/or Jira Software ticketing systems
Knowledge of Swedish language is considered as an asset
We offer you:
An experienced team of colleagues
Flexible full-time work
State of the art tool box
Opportunity to improve existing and acquire new skills
Office location in central Stockholm or Helsinki
Possibility to relocate to our Luxembourg office
If this sounds like a catch, do not hesitate to send your cover letter and CV to us.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-05-28
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-30
Företag
C Finance AB
Jobbnummer
5244114
Sökord
