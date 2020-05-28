Site Reliability Engineer - C Finance AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm

C Finance AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm2020-05-28We are looking for a Site Reliability Engineer to join our IT team.We are a financial technology company that has been built by great people. We are 21 people in Stockholm, Helsinki and Luxembourg. If you are passionate to learn new technologies and eager to operate and build maintainable robust software, then this can be a perfect fit for you.Work you will doAs a Site Reliability Engineer, you will operate our in-house developed back-end system and web applications, manage and optimize the underlying Azure infrastructure and support our Customer Service and Marketing teams. You will work with our highly experienced development team on maintenance and development requests.Who are we looking for?You should have:Relevant academic background (MSc/BSc degree in Computer Science or equivalent)Experience in software applications and cloud infrastructure managementUnderstanding of IT incident management and incident lifecycleKnowledge of Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud infrastructure administration toolsBasic knowledge in .Net, C#, HTML, CSS, JavaScriptBasic knowledge in SQLBasic knowledge in GitSolution oriented and proactive mindset, willingness to learnFluent communication skills in EnglishAdvantages:Basic software development skills. Knowledge on LINQ, WCF, MVC, Azure, Agular, Node, React, Sass will be considered as a large advantage in this employmentKnowledge of Jira Service Desk and/or Jira Software ticketing systemsKnowledge of Swedish language is considered as an assetWe offer you:An experienced team of colleaguesFlexible full-time workState of the art tool boxOpportunity to improve existing and acquire new skillsOffice location in central Stockholm or HelsinkiPossibility to relocate to our Luxembourg officeIf this sounds like a catch, do not hesitate to send your cover letter and CV to us.2020-05-28Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-30C Finance AB5244114