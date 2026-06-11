Site Reliability Engineer
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
About Us
Visa is a world leader in payments technology, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories, dedicated to uplifting everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.
At Visa, you'll have the opportunity to create impact at scale — tackling meaningful challenges, growing your skills and seeing your contributions impact lives around the world.
Join Visa and do work that matters – to you, to your community, and to the world. Progress starts with you.
Job Description
We are seeking a Site Reliability Engineer to Visa Open Banking - delivering open banking solutions as a part of Visa.
Perhaps the most dramatic outcome of the digital revolution is the amount of data that is now collected and analysed. Visa Open Banking handles billions of events, and this number is increasing at an exponential rate. We are passionate about enabling data-driven decisions for our clients and internal stakeholders. Our goal is to ensure data is collected, transformed, and presented securely with accuracy and reliability. Building the infrastructure and services to support this is hence a key part of what VOB engineers are doing.
We are looking for a Site Reliability Engineer to join our Edge Infrastructure team. You will be part of the team responsible for maintaning and improving VOB system reliability, scalability and efficiency. Your primary focus will be on maintaining and improving out traffic management platform, creating a safe environment for teams to publish their services.
What we offer you:
A position in the Edge team means working in an international environment where you will be involved in:
Providing VOB engineers with tailored self-service tools and services that enable teams to deliver, operate and observe their services, with low friction.
Focusing on automation and tooling to enable other engineering teams to focus on core business activities.
Automate provisioning, monitoring, and scaling using scripting (Python, Go, Bash).
Collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that the services and tools align with their evolving requirements and use cases.
Being a best practice champion, influence and create new designs, architectures, standards and methods for large-scale systems.
This is a hybrid position. Expectation of days in office will be confirmed by your hiring manager.
Qualifications
Basic Qualifications: Relevant work experience and a Bachelors degree, OR relevant work experience Preferred Qualifications: Work experience with a Bachelors Degree, an Advanced Degree (e.g. Masters, MBA, JD, MD) or PhD. Proven experience in designing, building, and managing large-scale, dependable cloud services in close collaboration with diverse stakeholders. Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, Go or Python. Experience with cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud or Azure. A strong desire to foster teamwork and collaborative efforts. Working in an IaC environment using tooling such as Terraform, or Ansible. Experience with monitoring tools like Prometheus, Grafana, Datadog. Experience with GenAI tools for coding and day to day tasks. Strong communication skills and the ability to work as a part of the team. Ability to participate in an on-call rotation.
Visa is an EEO Employer
Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Visa will also consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with EEOC guidelines and applicable local law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192)
Vasagatan 11 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9959909