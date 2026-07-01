Site Reliability Engineer
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
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About Us
Visa is a world leader in payments technology, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories, dedicated to uplifting everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.
At Visa, you'll have the opportunity to create impact at scale — tackling meaningful challenges, growing your skills and seeing your contributions impact lives around the world.
Join Visa and do work that matters – to you, to your community, and to the world. Progress starts with you.
Job Description
We are seeking a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) to join Visa Open Banking (VOB), delivering open banking solutions as part of Visa.
Visa Open Banking processes billions of events, enabling data-driven decisions for clients and internal stakeholders.
As an SRE in the Infrastructure & Tooling area, you will play a key role in ensuring our platforms are reliable, scalable, secure, and easy to use, while empowering engineering teams with self-service tools and automation.
This role spans both cloud infrastructure (AWS, Kubernetes, runtime) and engineering productivity platforms (CI/CD, developer portals, observability), focusing on improving developer experience and overall system resilience.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and operate reliable, scalable, and secure infrastructure platforms across AWS and Kubernetes
Develop and maintain self-service tooling and platforms to enable teams to deploy and operate services independently
Improve CI/CD pipelines, developer experience, and platform usability
Drive observability strategies across logs, metrics, and tracing
Automate provisioning, deployment, and scaling using scripting (Python, Go, Bash, etc.)
Support engineering teams with best practices in reliability, performance, and cost optimisation
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure platforms align with evolving use cases and requirements
Contribute to architecture, standards, and platform designs for large-scale distributed systems
Act as a champion for automation, platform engineering, and operational excellence
This is a hybrid position. Expectation of days in office will be confirmed by your hiring manager.
Qualifications
Basic Qualifications:
Relevant work experience and a Bachelor's degree
Experience working with cloud platforms (AWS or similar) and container orchestration (Kubernetes/EKS)
Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines and modern software delivery practices
Experience with infrastructure as code and automation tools
Working knowledge of monitoring and observability tools (e.g. metrics, logs, tracing)
Programming or scripting skills (e.g. Python, Go, Bash)
Understanding of distributed systems, reliability, and scalability principles
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience building or operating developer platforms (e.g. Backstage, internal portals, self-service tooling)
Experience with observability platforms such as Datadog
Knowledge of platform engineering and developer experience practices
Experience with large-scale, event-driven systems
Understanding of cost optimisation and operational efficiency in cloud environments
Experience influencing architecture decisions and engineering standards
Familiarity with security and compliance requirements in cloud environments
Visa is an EEO Employer
Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Visa will also consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with EEOC guidelines and applicable local law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192)
Vasagatan 11 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9988162