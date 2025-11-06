Site Reliability Engineer
About Us
nShift is the leading global provider of cloud delivery management solutions (SaaS), we enable the frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries each year. We are headquartered in London and Oslo and have over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
Our software is used by many of the world leading e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and 3PL shippers due to us having over 1000 carriers integrated into our platform, nearly 3 times more than our competitors!
If you buy goods online, there is a strong chance that nShift has powered that delivery, so come and join us as we shape the future of shipping, one frictionless journey at a time.
Purpose of Role
We're looking for a proactive, analytical, and detail-oriented Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) to join our high-performing team. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a collaborative environment where you'll help ensure the stability, performance, and scalability of nShift's SaaS platform.
Your main responsibility will be ensuring the operational availability and reliability of our platform and the underlying infrastructure that supports our customers globally. You'll work closely with software engineers to configure, monitor, and optimize systems and applications, while continuously seeking opportunities to automate and improve our operations.
The area of responsibility includes:
All team members share responsibilities related to the operational availability and reliability of the SaaS platform and application support. The duties include:
Configuration and maintenance of hosted systems and related infrastructure
Configuration and maintenance of applications in close collaboration with software engineers
Performance tuning of systems and applications to handle large data volumes and ensure 24/7 availability
Monitoring of systems, applications, and services to maintain stability and reliability
Troubleshooting of incidents, with ownership up to the OS-application boundary
Continuous improvement and optimization of team procedures and operational practices
Participating in the on-call rotation outside of office hours
Skills and Competencies Proven experience in a similar role (SRE, DevOps, or Systems Engineer) managing Linux-based systems and applications
Hands-on experience in automation and scripting for infrastructure, containers, systems, and applications
Understanding of the challenges and responsibilities of running a 24/7 operation
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a team environment
Enthusiasm for troubleshooting and using issues as opportunities to learn and improve
Fluent written and spoken English
Technical Environment - We have a broad toolset in use; any level of working knowledge with one or more of these tools or technologies is a plus: Linux
Kubernetes/Rancher/Docker
Jenkins/Rundeck
Tomcat
PostgreSQL/MySQL/SQL Server
Splunk
RabbitMQ
ElasticSearch
Bonus points
Experience in managing an AWS environment, including automation
Extensive in-depth experience in any of the tools/technologies mentioned above
Who You Are
Well-organized and have a positive, solution-focused attitude
Analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills
A collaborative team player with great communication skills
Committed to maintaining reliable, high-performance systems that serve our customers globally
At nShift, we believe in embracing diversity in all forms and fostering an inclusive environment for everyone, which we believe is essential for our continued success. We're an equal opportunity employer, meaning all applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity, or disability status.
