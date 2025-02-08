Site Reliability Engineer
Natural Cycles is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
You're a Site Reliability Engineer who thrives in a fast-paced, data-driven, analytical and agile environment. Your soft skills shine and you can communicate with ease in English. You are passionate about technology, team work, but also have a responsibility and autonomy in your work. You are able to work efficiently in a remote work environment, in a setting where online and asynchronous communication is the foundation. You will be joining the Platform team and working on infrastructure and automation tasks with a focus on security. (DevSecOps) What you will be doing
Ship top-quality, performant, secure cloud infrastructure (mainly GCP)
Update systems and automate updates of cloud infrastructure
Manage kubernetes clusters and workloads
Create and improve monitoring and alerts (Security & Infra)
Work in close collaboration with stakeholders across the organization to deliver top quality
Work hands-on with data insights and analytics and if possible, always take the data driven approach
Ensure continuous delivery of new releases while working in an agile way
Investigate suspicious events and infrastructure instability
Work with "Click-ops" and Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
What skills and experience we think you have
Previous experience working with SRE, DevOps and similar
Basic understanding of cybersecurity as it applies to DevOps tasks
Analytical skills to conduct root cause analysis and similar investigations
Experience working with git, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and CI/CD
Not required but it would be a bonus if you also have
Experience working with DevOps in a regulated environment
A passion for cybersecurity
Our technology stack includes
Google Cloud Platform - e.g.: Datastore, Cloud Run, GCS, GKS, Pub/Sub, Compute, Vertex AI
TypeScript, Node.js, Express.js running on GCP AppEngine (moving to Cloud Run)
CI - github actions with self-hosted runners on microk8s
Monitoring and alerting: Elastic stack (some GCP native)
We <3 Open Source, encourage Open Source contributions and often open our general-purpose repositories
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will collaborate with industry leading developers, promoting continuous growth and skill enhancement
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the platform team you will work with is located in Stockholm. Not living in Sweden? No problem! We offer relocation support to help you move.
Sounds interesting? If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you! How to apply To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies Ersättning
