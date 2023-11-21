Site Reliability Engineer
2023-11-21
Job Description
This is a hybrid job based in our lovely office in Solna (2-3 days a week from office).
Mission:
We are on a mission to find a talented and hands-on SRE to help our charter to ensure improved reliability of open source technology stack Cloud platforms, reduce manual toil, automate tasks, application deployment, and configuration, as well as achieve engineering excellence. We believe in the "You build it, you own it, you run it" mindset in building a highly available, scalable, and reliable platform. Our work is non-routine and complex, involving applying the engineering excellence skillset, but with operational experience to ensure in-scope services, reliability, scalability, and high availability.
You should be passionate about cloud computing and advocate of everything-as-a-code, working seamlessly with Product and Operations teams on the shared full stack ownership of a collection of services and/or technology areas.
You are confident and capable of understanding the end-to-end configurations, technical dependencies and overall behavioral characteristics of production services.
You work with an Agile manner closely with Product teams to ensure they have the tools needed to write, test and deploy code with ease and ensure Dev and QA satisfaction. You will build and maintain continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) automations, ensuring the end to end criteria like security, performance and compliance.
You are passionate about taking an active role in the definition and evolution of standard practices and procedures.
Responsibilities:
Engage in and improve the whole lifecycle of services from inception and design, through deployment, operation and refinement.
Maintain services once they are live by providing the Observability frameworks to enable measuring services' health availability, latency and the birds eye view.
Be an advocate of implementing SRE best practices and standardized DevOPs tools usage by all application teams.
Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms like automation and evolve systems by pushing for changes that improve reliability and velocity.
Build and maintain CI/CD environments and streamline infrastructure deployments for a variety of product teams with Terraform Cloud, CircleCI, ArgoCD, GitHub, Backstage.
Contribute to our configuration management (CM) efforts to deploy, maintain and scale containerized platform globally distributed using Terraform and Helm.
Build the frameworks DevOPs and SRE tooling to help operations troubleshooting applications in Production and Non-production environments.
Recommend new technologies as components of a solution when appropriate.
Qualifications
Must-have skills & experience:
A minimum of 3 years of proficiency in using any cloud and cloud native solutions (Azure, AWS, GCP), IaC (Terraform), GitHub, Observability Platforms (Sumologic), Helm, Backstage, ArgoCD, CI/CD, Kubernetes.
Object-oriented programming experience, for example in Python, .NET or Golang (GO programming language)
Strong hands-on experience on Shell, Ansible, Make and Scripting languages like Groovy, Python
Good knowledge of large-scale cloud hosted, distributed systems and microservices architecture.
Strong knowledge of Linux systems internals and troubleshooting.
Experience in Monitoring, logging and Alerting, working on defining SLIs/SLOs and defining error budgets to meet SLA, using toolsets like SumoLogic, Prometheus, Grafana, etc.
Knowledge on fundamental aspects for release automation (packaging, dependencies, promotion, deployment, compliance).
Strong knowledge of Linux systems internals and troubleshooting.
Nice-to-have experience & skills:
Experience with CI/CD tools like CircleCI, ArgoCD, or any similar and understand their benefits, workflows, etc.
Experience in the tools for code, repository management and artefact versioning using Artifactory, nexus etc.
Good understanding and experience integrating quality and security assessment tools e.g., Junit, Jmeter, SonarQube, NexusIQ, Contrast, Selenium, Checkmarx etc.
Context-switch between multiple projects / codebases / concepts with ease.
Additional information
Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Austin/US, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners.
Snow Software is "on the move", with growth being driven by (a) the technology advancements of Snow Atlas, (b) the growing demand for organizations to understand their technology estates is increasing and, (c) further fueled by the changing financial conditions. Snow is becoming the defacto Technology Intelligence platform for organizations focused on getting intelligence answers from their Technology estates.
Here at Snow, we strive to provide an equal-opportunity workplace and cultivate a fair, equitable, and safe work environment that is free of discrimination and harassment. We truly believe in affirmative action. The diversity of our people is one of our greatest strengths. An inclusive and equitable workplace enables us to embrace that diversity to deliver more innovative and sustainable solutions for our people, clients, shareholders, and communities. We are committed to making employment decisions at Snow that are based on business needs, job requirements, and candidate ability, which are all part of our robust and fair recruitment process.
As an inclusive employer, Snow strives not to discriminate on the grounds of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marriage, civil partnership, pregnancy, maternity, race (including color and ethnic or national origins), religion, Veteran status, or belief.
This is not just a generic 'equal opportunities disclaimer' for us - we are truly committed to creating a workplace where our team members thrive.
If you have a disability or special need that requires us to adjust the recruiting process, please do advise us when contacted.
