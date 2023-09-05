Site Reliability Engineer
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Tink was founded in 2012, and a decade later became part of Visa in 2022. Tink was created with the aim of changing the banking industry for the better. We have built Europe's most robust open banking platform - with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone - from big banks and fintechs to startups - to build the future of financial services across Europe.
Mission of Engineering Foundations
In the middle of the very amazing platform that makes up Tink, the SREs of Engineering Foundations provide Tink with tailored self-service tools and services that enable teams to deliver, operate and observe their services, with low friction and entry point.
We provide lean services that enable teams to run their applications with scalability and reliability on their own.
Create value
You'll be crucial in facilitating great ideas to fantastic implementations and drive a long-term impact at Tink. You'll be learning from an amazing team, you can also look forward to:
Solve problems relating to mission-critical services and build automation to prevent them
Design, write and deliver software to improve the availability, scalability, latency and efficiency
Learn about the different tools used across Tink
Be a best practice champion; influence and create new designs, architectures, standards and methods for large-scale systems
Look for creative solutions to a scale up's challenges of balancing speed vs quality when building for the futureHelp your and other teams think about fun things like error budgets, SLI/SLOs, service capacity planning and demand forecasting
How we work
We are a tech company, one that's modern, approachable, agile and always looking for a better way of doing things. We work in small teams that have full ownership of our services from idea, design and implementation to operations and maintenance. This brings responsibility, creativity and motivation as you will be a big part in developing both existing and future products. It gets you closer to the end product and makes you proud of what you have accomplished with your impact.
The SRE chapter believes that our guiding principles set an example, so we are users of our own tools. What we build now is crucial for Tink's long term success, so we need to stay well documented and self-serviced. We always strive to make our services and tools easy to use, constantly improving the user experience, without sacrificing security.
Tech
Tink's platform is built on Java and Golang, we're in AWS and we use Kubernetes for container orchestration, Apache Cassandra for large datasets and Apache Kafka for service integration, among other things. We think logging, monitoring, metrics and alerting is very important, for which we use ELK, Grafana and the Prometheus and Apache ecosystems respectively. Vault for secret management, and Terraform for our infrastructure as code.
Life at Tink
We are a company of developers and engineers - it's in our DNA to imagine, build and iterate. We were founded with a vision of transforming an industry that lacked competition and momentum. And we have built a company of passionate over-achievers who all believe there is always a better way of doing things.
People from all over Europe - and the world - have joined us on our mission to build the biggest and best open banking platform in Europe.
We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192), https://tink.com/ Arbetsplats
Tink Kontakt
Elinor Nee elinor.nee@tink.com Jobbnummer
8086965