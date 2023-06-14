Site Reliability Engineer
The role
As a Site Reliability Engineer at Billhop, you will lead the SRE function, making the continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) process smoother by working with automation, cloud configurations and infrastructure solutions with a strong focus on security.
Our infrastructure is based on a Kubernetes cluster with a Pub/Sub running through a dozen of Node-based micro services talking REST. Our frontend applications are written in React and everything is hosted on GCP. We are happy with our setup, but never content and never finished. We are always open to trying out new technical solutions and every team member's input counts equally.
What you bring
We hope that you are as passionate about software and solving interesting problems as we are. It is important that you are comfortable with discussing complex technical problems with your team and have experience from working in an agile environment.
To succeed in this role, we also think you need:
BS degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience
Working experience with Docker, Kubernetes and Cloud platforms, preferably Google cloud (GCP)
Experience with scripting languages
Preferably, you also know a little about Node.js and React
About Billhop
Billhop is the friendly scale-up company that values people growth equal to business growth. Everyone can develop professionally in a stimulating environment while maintaining an enviably flexible work-life balance. Offering competitive salaries and attractive benefits is a given for us. We are proud of being a diverse group of people who continuously challenge ourselves to deliver industry-leading, cutting-edge user experience.
Founded in 2012 with the expressed aim to address the low card acceptance rate in the B2B sphere, our mission at Billhop has always been to simplify payments for business owners everywhere, regardless of niche or size. By reshaping the way businesses pay one another, we enable companies to smooth out cash flow irregularities and improve their working capital. Så ansöker du
