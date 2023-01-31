Site Reliability Engineer
Is "to improve things" your middle name, and do you want to be part of an exciting journey? We are now recruiting two new team members to IT Operations.
To reach our vision at ATG IT and deliver world class business innovations, we in the operations department have started the journey of adopting to ATG IT's product centric approach. By this we will increase our efforts and skills in automation, in cloud usage, and of course service delivery. A central part of this effort is our Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) team.
About the role
We are responsible for maintaining our availability, shorten time to market for new features, and improve performance. All with an overall understanding of our solutions, using existing and own-developed tools for monitoring. The team is also an integral part of troubleshooting and quality assuring from an end-to-end perspective.
We focus on understanding, monitoring, and improving the production system. When incidents occur, we are on our toes to solve production issues, we dig deeper in the work and investigate the root cause of the incident, analyze it (postmortem) to prevent similar incidents in the future. All team members work proactively to analyze any issue connected to systems and performance degradation to prevent future incidents. We also work actively with developing tools for this purpose and automate our processes as well as sharing our knowledge to other colleagues within IT at ATG.
Is this you?
We are looking for two senior SRE colleagues who are very skilled when it comes to container technologies has good coding/scripting experience!
Besides this we trust that you have an eye for details, are proactive and triggered by problem solving. Good communication and cooperation skills are essential in this role, as we will have close dialogue with many different colleagues from different sections at ATG, such as Development and Architecture. A DevOps mindset and a great interest for technologies within your area and generally in IT is a big advantage.
On-calls will be a part of your duty and will rotate in the team.
We also see that you have:
- Solid technical background in IT system administration/system development.
- Software engineering background and/or experience in tool development, e.g., Python, Go lang, JavaScript, Java or Kotlin.
- A good general understanding of distributed systems and micro service architecture.
- Experience working with Application Performance Monitoring tools, e.g., Dynatrace or other monitoring/metrics tools e.g., Prometheus and Grafana.
- Experience working with centralized logging platforms, e.g., Splunk.
- Experience working with container orchestration, e.g., OpenShift or Kubernetes.
- Experience working with Public Cloud, e.g., AWS.
- Familiar with Infrastructure as Code and related tools, e.g., GitOps and Helm.
About me - Erik Änggård - Manager IT SRE
I started at ATG in 2019 with the assignment to start up the SRE function. I really enjoy working with this team of bright people where we come together to analyze and solve problems or potential issues. We work in an agile way where everyone contributes and takes responsibility for their parts. I have a background as a developer and really enjoy deep diving into technical issues. I have also worked extensively as a manager of development teams and like to coach teams to bring out their full potential.
This is us
With us you'll be part of an innovative environment and with the help of the latest tech you'll develop the best gaming experience. We enjoy collaborating and with us you'll get the space to affect your way of work. Here you'll find curious, new thinking employees and leaders - which are important qualities to be able to develop and be developed. As well as energy, courage and motivation.
To feel good it's as important to train the risible muscle as all other muscles. Both the physical and the mental health create balance in life. The work environment affects private life and vice versa. We see it as a given to give the support and tools that are necessary. Your choice of workplace and way of work is flexible and we emphasise self leadership.
