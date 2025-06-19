Site Manager Concrete
2025-06-19
There is now an exciting opportunity to join one of Europe's largest construction companies in building the new metro system in Stockholm! At Itinera, we are currently looking for a site manager concrete to contribute to the construction of the Arenastaden-Södra Hagalund and Hammarby Kanal stations.
Site Manager Concrete Role requires meticulous coordination and strategic thinking to ensure the successful execution of the project.
Main Responsibilities As Site Manager Concrete:
Lead the preparation and ensure compliance with both short-term and long-term schedules for the concrete.
Attend meetings with subcontractors and relevant stakeholders to discuss construction methods, progress, quality, safety, and resource issues.
Ensure the completion of works as per the schedule and technical specifications, optimizing resource use
Prepare modifications and additional work in consultation with project management.
Oversee material management, interfacing with the procurement department to manage supplies like shotcrete, bolts, and cement.
Coordinate resources, including employees and subcontractors, within their area.
Lead the documentation and quality control flows, ensuring all processes comply with contract requirements.
Ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of resources in line with the operational requirements and project schedule.
Support the production manager in verifying the progress of works against the schedule and budget, analyzing deviations and proposing corrective actions.
Qualifications:
Engineering/technical degree or equivalent.
7-8 years of experience in infrastructure or construction projects, with at least 3-5 years as a site manager.
What We Offer:
We are an international company, and our international atmosphere is clearly felt across both our offices and project sites. You'll work with colleagues from around the world and have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally. We foster a strong culture of support and collaboration at all levels of the organization, and we value new ideas on how we can improve and grow together.
Information And Application:
If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact us at hrsweden@itineraspa.se
.
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? If so, apply today! The application deadline is 30 June 2025, but selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final date.
About Itinera S.p.A:
Itinera is an international construction company based in Italy, specializing in large-scale infrastructure and civil engineering projects. Founded in 1938, Itinera is part of the ASTM Group, which operates in more than 15 countries, employs over 17,000 people, and recorded a turnover of EUR3.1 billion in 2021.
We are currently the largest foreign construction company in the Nordic region, with several major infrastructure projects ongoing in Sweden. Our aim is to integrate sustainability into all aspects of our business, and development initiatives are carried out in every market where we operate.
In Sweden, we have approximately 170 employees, with our Swedish headquarters located in Solna.
Please Note: We are managing this recruitment process internally and kindly ask that advertising agencies or recruitment firms do not contact us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: hrsweden@itineraspa.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial
(org.nr 516411-2715)
Hammarby fabriksväg 37-39 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Itinera S.p.a Scandinavia Filial Jobbnummer
9397238