Site Manager
2024-09-16
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Our mission within Processing Solutions & Equipment is to manage and deliver Commercial Capital Equipment projects on time, in full, within budget and with a quality level that meets or exceeds our customers' expectations.
We are now seeking a dynamic and experienced Site Manager to join our successful team. The chosen candidate will work in our Project Centre CE&D (Cheese, Evaporators and Dryers). You will be responsible to manage the integration of all site-based activities during the Installation of our commercial customer projects, leading a professional and dedicated team, overseeing the entire installation process, ensuring project completion within time, budget and quality, while also maintaining a strong customer relationship. You will work in a dynamic project environment delivering large and complex commercial projects to customers with cross-functional engineering teams.
The position is based within Europe. You will travel extensively (up to 80%) across Europe to customer sites in the Cheese, Evaporators and Dryer sectors.
What you will do
As a Site Manager, you will:
Provide Site leadership to deliver project results with responsibility for site activities, including planning and follow-up of daily activities at the installation site, working with a cross-functional team of highly committed colleagues from Tetra Pak as well as from customer and third-party suppliers.
Manage and take responsibility for Occupational Health and Safety site activities covered by the scope of the project; mental well-being, heavy lifting, working at height, hot works, etc.
Communication and co-ordination of site activities with internal and external stakeholders.
Manage and monitor project plans on Quality, Time and Cost for site activities.
Support and review pre-project activities from a site perspective during the Sales phase.
Drive improvement or development of processes and tools around Site Management.
Coach and mentor future colleagues within site management
We believe you have
We believe you have:
Appropriate level of educational background to align with the job need, together with a proven track record.
More than 5+ years of experience in leading installation activities with commissioning management experience being advantageous.
Proven ability to interact and challenge the customer and/or their building contractor regarding building completion schedule and readiness, to ensure alignment with the contractual obligations.
You demonstrate leadership, communication, technical negotiation and change management skills and the capability to maneuver through complex situations effectively.
Excitement in navigating large installation projects on customer sites.
Positive and strong leadership and an organized way of working and delivering under time and pressure.
Excellent communication skills to easily work cross-functionally with people on all levels and cultures.
You are self-driven, decisive, highly motivated and independent in your work.
A structured, proactive, and well-organized approach to project tasks.
The ability to travel extensively within Europe (up to 80%).
Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
Project management certification is a plus.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-09-30
To know more about the position contact Brendan Dempsey at +44 7789 757305
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Akademikerklubben/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
