We are delighted to announce our collaboration with a leading healthcare company based in Uppsala. The company is widely recognised for its dedication to benefiting global health by integrating compassion, scientific acumen, and creative innovation. Their objective is to revolutionize healthcare, paving a transformative path for humanity.
Location: Uppsala.
About this role
The Site Lead Electrical and Sustainability Engineer is responsible for the ownership and operational management of electrical distribution systems. You will be a key stakeholder in the development of the site infrastructure and supporting Energy Management and the aim to drive towards Carbon Neutrality for Site.
Key responsibilities
Manage and own the site electrical distribution system ensuring all regulatory standards are met at adhered to.
• Support and lead the development of both site asset registers and Preventative PM programs for the assets under the care of the role.
• Implementing the highest engineering standards to ensure safety, BCP and compliance on electrical infrastructure.
• Manage studies into the potential effects of Harmonics and other electrical interference to the site distribution system from renewable energy supplies.
• Ability to support the design of electrical systems as part of support to an integrated project team.
• Support the site management of the site wide electrical distribution system and load sharing.
• Ensure compliance to all of the relevant national and European standards for Electrical Distribution systems and associated infrastructure.
• Prepare and modify Electrical Drawings, specifications, calculations, charts and graphs.
• Provide hands-on experience to trouble shoot any electrical issues as required.
• Provide support if needed to the supervision and co-ordination of equipment installations.
• Support the maintenance of critical electrical supply systems including generator back up and UPS systems.
• Lead site team in planning, scheduling and executing electrical shutdowns.
• Deliver Sustainability Health for Humanity Goals.
• Prioritize projects / tasks in line with Customer service requirements & strategy Engineering objectives.
• Act as voice of the customer.
Qualifications
Essential:
• 5+ year's experience in Electrical Engineering
• Strong Operation and maintenance experience in regulated industry.
• Experience of operation in ATEX environment.
• Maintenance and Operations experience within Med tech/Pharma /Oil &Gas industry with equivalent GMP environment.
• Medium Voltage operator experience.
Desirable:
• Track Record in people leadership and development
• Asset management experience in the Pharma or Health Care Industries.
• Management experience in Utilities and Facilities Function.
• Operational experience of BMS
• Other skills and competencies:
• A thorough knowledge of electrical design and engineering techniques
• Flexible work ethic
• Strong influencing skills - Excellent communication skills (written and oral).
• Problem solving skills - To assist in maintaining project progress and on design issues.
• Decision Making - Required to make decisions on technical and management issues.
• Excellent Planning & Organizing Skills
• Continuous Improvement Focus
• Treat people with dignity and respect
• Fluent Swedish and good level of English
The company's primary focus within its medical devices division is to broaden its reach, touching more patients' lives and aiding in a greater number of recoveries. With over a century's worth of pioneering advancements in patient care, they provide an unparalleled variety of products, services, programs, and a solid foundation in research and development. Their areas of expertise include surgical technology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, and specialized solutions, all geared towards delivering significant clinical and economic value to healthcare systems worldwide. Ersättning
