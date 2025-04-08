Site Coordination Lead
2025-04-08
Site Coordination Lead is responsible for managing the daily plan of construction activities, ensuring compliance, highlighting safety issues, and coordinating schedule changes with site coordinators and schedulers in project control
This role reports to the Construction Management Lead and has several work package site coordinators directly reporting to the role
Key Responsibilities:
Plan daily construction activities and hold daily construction coordination meetings, ensuring everyone understands the plan and highlighting potential safety issues
Control of
daily and weekly contractor reporting
Foresee and mitigate risks in the daily plan to ensure smooth project execution
Recalibrate plans based on progress updates and reports from site coordinators
Coordinate potential updates of the plan with schedulers (dedicated roles in WPs from Project Controls)
Provide leadership and guidance to site coordinators, ensuring they have the necessary resources and support
Foster effective communication and collaboration between site coordinators, construction teams, and contractors
Promote a culture of safety, ensuring compliance with health, safety, and environment regulations
Provide regular updates to the Construction Management Lead on construction progress, performance, issues, and resolutions
Escalate larger deviations from the construction plan to the center of excellence, developing a strategy to address them with the Construction Management Lead
Support the Construction Management Lead in coordinating all contractors' activities, ensuring they meet project specifications, quality standards, and schedules
Requirements
Experience: Significant experience in construction management and site coordination (10+ years), preferably with large-scale projects in the energy, oil, gas, or associated process industries
Skills: Strong organizational and planning skills; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; ability to lead and motivate teams; strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
Knowledge: In-depth understanding of construction management principles, practices, and methodologies; familiarity with health, safety, and environment (HSE) regulations and industry standards; knowledge of contractor management and construction quality control
Competencies: Proven ability to manage multiple site coordinators and activities; ability to thrive in high-pressure environments while maintaining a focus on safety, quality, and timely delivery; strong analytical and decision-making skills
Education: Bachelors degree (or merited experience) in Construction Management, Engineering, or a related field
Language: Proficiency in Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken. Proficiency in Italian and other languages is beneficial but not required
Other: Ability to monitor and report on site coordination performance metrics; strong attention to detail and proactive approach to issue resolution
Benefits:
Be a part of Team BECCS and the development of this large first of a kind Carbon Capture and Storage facility
Dynamic, innovative, and supportive work culture.
